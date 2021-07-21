Head-To-Head Survey: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) versus CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Lightscape Technologies alerts:

61.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAE $2.26 billion 3.96 -$35.77 million $0.36 78.39

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightscape Technologies and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 0 3 7 0 2.70

CAE has a consensus target price of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 41.35%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A CAE -1.35% 4.94% 1.69%

Volatility & Risk

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAE beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.