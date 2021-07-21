Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 24,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,098. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

