Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 191,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,925. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $6,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

