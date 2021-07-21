HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €83.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.85 ($98.65).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €71.74 ($84.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €74.01.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

