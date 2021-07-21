Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 3,007 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $684.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

