HelloGold (HGT) Trading Up 13% This Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $214,736.06 and approximately $657.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

