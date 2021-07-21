Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

