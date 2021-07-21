Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,157,450.00. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $2,508,158.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,139,979 shares of company stock valued at $83,451,364. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

