Hifi Finance (MFT) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $66.44 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.36 or 0.00789099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

