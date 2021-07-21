Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys New Shares in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUSE opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

