Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,322,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000.

Shares of NYSE:TBA opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

