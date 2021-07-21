Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) versus The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Critical Analysis

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

76.8% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Highlands REIT has a beta of 12.27, meaning that its stock price is 1,127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and The GEO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.94 million N/A -$33.59 million N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.35 $113.03 million $2.51 2.67

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -131.52% -13.09% -9.66% The GEO Group 5.96% 17.30% 3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Highlands REIT and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.