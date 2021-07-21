Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,637 ($34.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,471.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

