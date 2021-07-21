Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 175,000 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

NYSE ASAN opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

