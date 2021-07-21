Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,646 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $66.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

