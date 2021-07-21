Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

