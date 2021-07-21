Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 232,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

