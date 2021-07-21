Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

