Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

