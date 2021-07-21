Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 121,086 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,331,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,125 shares of company stock worth $7,835,244. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

G stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.