Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $132,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00. Insiders have sold 502,452 shares of company stock worth $33,405,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

