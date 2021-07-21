Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $11.28 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,188 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.