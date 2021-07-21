Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $426,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 79,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

