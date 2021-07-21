Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,612,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,555,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,132,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,230,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. 1,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.