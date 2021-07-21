Honest (HNST) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Honest has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.06 million and $190,251.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00144183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,585.92 or 1.00099620 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

