Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Shares of HON opened at $229.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

