Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 23,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,297. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.