Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 246952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

