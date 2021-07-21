Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

In related news, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755 in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,292. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

