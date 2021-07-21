HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 82,446 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Shares of ACTDU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

