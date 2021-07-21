HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Clovis Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

