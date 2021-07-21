HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $2,202,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $4,978,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $497,000.

HLAHU stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

