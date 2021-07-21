HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

KRNT stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.98 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.