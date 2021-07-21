HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 15,667 frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

