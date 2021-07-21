Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. 155,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

