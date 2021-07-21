HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00.

HubSpot stock traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.49. 231,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.64 and a 12-month high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.21.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

