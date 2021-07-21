Humana (HUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.73 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2021 guidance at 21.250-21.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $21.25 to $21.75 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humana stock opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

