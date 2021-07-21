Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 92.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

