HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.49

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 6372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.09.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.