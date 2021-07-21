HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.49

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 6372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

