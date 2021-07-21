Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -320.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

