Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,350,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

ICHR stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

