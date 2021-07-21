ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 843,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.64.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.