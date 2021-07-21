ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.64.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.07. 1,100,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

