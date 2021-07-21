IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Up 5.7%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 7,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 212,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $671.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $751,184. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

