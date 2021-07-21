IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for 2.1% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $586,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $115.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders have sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

