IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

