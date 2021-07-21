IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 34,557 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

