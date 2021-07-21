IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

IBM opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

