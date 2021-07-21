IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,511 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

NYSE:BLW opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

