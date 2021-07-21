IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $235.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $239.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

